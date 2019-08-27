Greater Paradise ~ Bishop Inauguration

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church…
Hillsong Worship singer Chelsea Taylor is recovering after suffering a brain aneurysm.
A Christian realtor is suing the Virginia Real Estate Board over investigating how she sharing her religious beliefs on a…
In America, we spend almost 14 mandatory years in school, and if we decide to pursue higher education, that’s an…
View this post on Instagram I love contending and praying for people! It’s passion and compassion in the Spirit of…
Famed humanitarian and Catholic saint, Mother Teresa, was born on this day in 1910. Teresa wasn’t her given name. She…
Researches are calling on churches to develop faith-based health programs after a new study finds Black men who go to…
Gospel singer Pastor Elder Ricky McDuffie has died. According to WPDE, the South Carolina native succumbed to a undisclosed illness…
The last time Abel and Ola Osundairo were in Lagos, it was shortly after the Jussie Smollett attack.
New data on health across the U.S. shows that high housing costs are harming Americans’ health – and that some…
