Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire Present Hands Across Bmore

Baltimore Cease Fire
  • Date/time: August 3rd, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Phone: 667-231-0891
  • Address: North Avenue from Hilton Street to Milton Street, Baltimore, MD

The organizations Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire will coordinate HANDS ACROSS BMORE in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 6:00PM to 7:00PM.

The event will span over 60 blocks with more than 1000 individuals on North Avenue from Hilton Street (West Baltimore) to Milton Street (East Baltimore).

The purpose of the event is to unite Baltimore citizens, community organizations and politicians to increase the awareness and need for peace and assist in stopping the violence in the city.

Founder of Hug Don’t Shoot, Val Jenkins, says “This is about us. This is about the love for our city.” The focus of the event is to empower, inspire, uplift and instill POWER and PEACE among the neighborhoods. The objective is to show the world that Baltimore can collaborate in a PEACEFUL manner.

