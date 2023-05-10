- Date/time: May 15th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Web: More Info
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts for a special town hall event: “ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence” – Engaging the faith-based community in the conversation of Domestic Violence. It all happens Monday, May 15th, 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, 92Q.com, MagicBaltimore.com, PraiseBaltimore.com, WOLBBaltimore.com and MyBaltimoreSpirit.com!
Guest Speakers include:
Rev. Beverly Reddy
Founder of Ishshah’s Place
Rev. Dr. Sakima Romero-Chandler
Founder of Romero Conway Howard Consulting Group, LLC
Ashley Rivera
Founder of Reach for the Stars
Join the conversation LIVE this Monday, May 15th, 7pm!
