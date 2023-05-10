Back To Events

ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence

Add to Calendar
ICareLive Hope After The Storm
  • Date/time: May 15th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Web: More Info
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts for a special town hall event:  “ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence” – Engaging the faith-based community in the conversation of Domestic Violence.  It all happens Monday, May 15th, 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, 92Q.com, MagicBaltimore.com, PraiseBaltimore.com, WOLBBaltimore.com and MyBaltimoreSpirit.com!

Guest Speakers include:

Rev. Beverly Reddy

Founder of Ishshah’s Place

Rev. Dr. Sakima Romero-Chandler

Founder of Romero Conway Howard Consulting Group, LLC

Ashley Rivera

Founder of Reach for the Stars

Join the conversation LIVE this Monday, May 15th, 7pm!

More from Praise 106.1
Trending Now
Close