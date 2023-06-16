Back To Events

ICareLive – Each One Teach One – The Divine 9 Takes On Domestic Violence

ICare Live - The Divine 9 Takes On Domestic Violence
  • Date/time: June 22nd, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
  • Web: More Info
The ICareLive Series continues with  “Each one Teach One: The Divine 9 Takes on Domestic Violence,”  hosted by Chey Parker – Thursday, June 22nd, 7pm on the PraiseBaltimore Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube  and PraiseBaltimore.com!

Featuring Special Guest Panelists:

Brother Merrick Moses – Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE)

Roxanne Fuentes – Executive Director for HARBEL Community Organization

Dr. Arvella Floyd-Whitehead – Ph.D., MS, MA

Robert Bizzell – Youth Opportunity Coordinator, MONSE

