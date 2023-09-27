Listen Live
Back To Events

Join New Shiloh Baptist This Sunday, as they celebrate One Hundred Twenty-One Years!

Add to Calendar
NSBC
  • Date/time: Oct 1
  • Address: 2100 N Monroe St, Baltimore, MD, 21217
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
NSBC

Source: NSBC / NSBC

Join New Shiloh Baptist This Sunday, as they celebrate One Hundred Twenty-One Years! Past, Present and Now New Shiloh has provided ministerial devotion and theological development for its congregation and this city, Recognized as One of Baltimore’s Heritage churches New Shiloh is ‘ A Church Determined to Live with Christ”

More from Praise 106.1
Trending Now

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close