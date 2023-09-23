Listen Live
Back To Events

Join New Shiloh ministries as they Celebrate 121 years!

Add to Calendar
NSBC
  • Date/time: Oct 1
  • Venue: New Shiloh Baptist Church
  • Address: 2100 N Monroe St,, Baltimore, MD, 21217
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
NSBC

Source: NSBC / NSBC

Join New Shiloh ministries as they Celebrate 121 years!

More from Praise 106.1
Trending Now

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close