Kingdom Fellowship Covenant Ministries & Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Vaccine Discussion

#FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Baltimore, Maryland~ March 18, 2021

Kingdom Fellowship Covenant Ministries Partners with Johns Hopkins University to Discuss the COVID-19 Vaccine

Kingdom Fellowship Covenant Ministries, a synergistic fellowship of churches, headquartered in Baltimore, MD joined by Dr. Kawsar Talaat, Assistant Professor at the Center for Immunization Research at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is hosting a webinar to discuss the COVID-19 Vaccine. This panel discussion will include the impact of the vaccine on vulnerable populations, historic and systemic inequalities, conspiracy theories, and social determinants of health. Please join us on FaceBook Live, Youtube and at Radio One’s Praise 106.1 on Saturday, March 20th at 10:30 a.m. for this discussion.

Also On Praise 106.1: