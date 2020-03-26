List of Rescheduled Concert Dates Due To COVID-19

Here is a list of all of the concerts that have been rescheduled, or will be soon. Keep checking back for updates.

NICK CANNON’S WILD N’ OUT– originally scheduled for March 12th at Royal Farms Arena- New Date TBA

MILLENIUM TOUR 2020– originally scheduled for March 21st at Royal Farms Arena – Rescheduled for Saturday, May 23rd – all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

MAXWELL– originally scheduled for April 3rd and 4th at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall- New Date TBA

FABULOUSLY FUNNY COMEDY FESTIVAL– originally scheduled for April 10th at Royal Farms Arena- Rescheduled for Saturday, September 26th – all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

PATTI LABELLE– originally scheduled for May 2nd at Live Casino & Hotel- Rescheduled for Sunday, July 26th– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL– originally scheduled for May 9th at Fed Ex Field- Rescheduled for Sunday, October 4th– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION WITH MARVIN SAPP– originally scheduled for May 9th at UMBC Event Center- Rescheduled for Saturday, December 5th– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

TEMPTATIONS & FOUR TOPS– originally scheduled for May 9th at MGM National Harbor- Rescheduled for Sunday, November 22nd– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

BOYZ II MEN– originally scheduled for May 10th at MGM National Harbor- Rescheduled for Sunday, October 11th– all tickets won or bought will be honored on the new date

Also On Praise 106.1: