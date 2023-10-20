Listen Live
Minorities and Mental Health Town Hall Coming This Tuesday

  • Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
Source: Sheppard Pratt/Creative Services / creative services

Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore “Minorities & Mental Health: Life After Addiction” Town Hall – hosted by Magic 95.9 FM personality Ryan the Lyon- Tuesday, Oct 24th at 7pm!

panelists are:

Anjalissa Johnson, LCADC/MAC

Addictions Counselor Case Manager

Sheppard Pratt’s Addiction Treatment Program

 

Pastor Nathaniel Johnson

Founder and Executive Director of Step Into Life Ministries

 

Lieutenant Bryan Johnson

Baltimore Fire Department

 

Presented by @namimaryland and @sheppardpratt

