Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore Minorities & Mental Health: Men’s Health Awareness Town Hall hosted by Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion and Porkchop from The A.M. Clique.

Panelists include:

Brandon J. Johnson

Mental Health Advocate

Jeff Johnson

CEO, Men Thrive

Quinton Askew

CEO, 211 Maryland

Mark Raspberry, LCPC

Sheppard Pratt

