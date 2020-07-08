Back To Events

NEW DATE: Patti LaBelle at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

Patti LaBelle
  • Date/time: September 17th, 9:00pm to September 18th, 12:00am
  • Venue: The Hall at Live!

The Patti LaBelle show scheduled for Sunday, July 26, 2020, at The HALL at Live! has been rescheduled to Friday, September 17, 2021.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Ticket buyers who would like to request a refund to the show affected by this announcement can do so at original point of purchase.

Refunds will be available at point of purchase until Monday, July 27, 2020.

Click here for more information. 

