Poetic Transparency’s Annual Women’s Retreat

Speakers will offer biblical & practical strategies to empower women to walk in authority and circumspectly in their Divine Destiny, Identity and Purpose in life. The venue is Coolfont Resort in BerkleySprings, West Virginia. Go to the website: www.poethost.me or call 240-556-4818

