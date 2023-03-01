On Air

Praise 106.1 Baltimore Job Fair – Wed, March 29th 8am-12noon!

2023 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
  • Date/time: March 29th, 8:00am to 12:00pm
  • Venue: Doubletree by Hilton Hotel
  • Address: Baltimore North – Pikesville, 1726 Reisterstown Rd, Pikesville, MD, 21208
Special Thanks To Our Co-Sponsors
Fulton Bank NAVY Baltimore City Police Department
Wooldawn Motor Coac, Inc Future Care Baltimore County Public Schoolss
