“The Flu Vaccine Is Worth It – Virtual Town Hall” with Cheryl Jackson and Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa on Thursday, Jan 21st at 3:30pm – presented by Baltimore City Health Department. Watch on PraiseBaltimore.com, YouTube, and the PraiseBaltimore FB Page

Do everything you can to stay as healthy as possible. Getting your flu vaccine benefits you, and those you love, reducing your risk of serious illness. Visit health.baltimorecity.gov/flu for more information and to find locations to get your vaccine today!

