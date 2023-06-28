Listen Live
The Presiding Bishop’s Eastern Regional Engagement Conference

Eastern Regional Engagement Conference
  • Date/time: June 30th, 7:30pm to 11:59pm
  • Venue: Carter Memorial Church
  • Address: 13 South Poppleton Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21201
Eastern Regional Engagement Conference

