Total Health Care Hiring Event

- Date/time: March 29th to April 30th
Total Health Care is looking to fill the following positions:
- Dentist
- Human Resource Recruitment Specialist
- Clinical Director Behavioral Health
- Public Health Nurse Vaccine and Medical Coord
- Pharmacy Manager
- Patient Engagement Worker
- Referral Coordinator
- Nurse Practitioner FNP for Population Health
- Pediatrician
- Community Health Worker
- LPN
- Child Psychologist
- Physician Family
- Hygienist
- Registered Nurse
- Medical Assistan
Go to Totalhealthcare.org/careers
Visit the Total Health Care booth March 29th at the Baltimore Job Fair!
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
-
Tributes Pour In For Randall Robinson After Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Dies At 81
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart