- Date/time: Mar 11 to Mar 15
- Venue: Leadenhall Baptist Church
- Address: 1021 Leadenhall Street, Batimore, MD
Save the Date March 11-15 for United Missionary Baptist State-Wide convention! You don’t want to miss this Worship and Learning Experience.
