USA Miracle Conference featuring Pastor Benny Hinn

- Date/time: Jul 3 to Jul 7
- Venue: Marriott BWI Airport Hotel
- Web: https://miracleconference.com/
This July, hope arrives in Baltimore! Don’t miss the unforgettable USA Miracle Conference, featuring the world-renowned healing evangelist, Pastor Benny Hinn! From July 3rd to 7th at the Marriott BWI Airport Hotel, experience powerful worship, life-changing teachings, and the undeniable presence of God. Witness miracles firsthand as Pastor Benny Hinn unlocks the mysteries of God’s kingdom, empowering you for a life of intimacy with Christ. Register now at: www.Miracleconference.com
