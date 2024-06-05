Listen Live
USA Miracle Conference featuring Pastor Benny Hinn

Christian Missionary Fellowship Benny Hinn
This July, hope arrives in Baltimore!  Don’t miss the unforgettable USA Miracle Conference, featuring the world-renowned healing evangelist, Pastor Benny Hinn! From July 3rd to 7th at the Marriott BWI Airport Hotel, experience powerful worship, life-changing teachings, and the undeniable presence of God. Witness miracles firsthand as Pastor Benny Hinn unlocks the mysteries of God’s kingdom, empowering you for a life of intimacy with Christ.  Register now at: www.Miracleconference.com

 

 

