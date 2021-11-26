Is it even Thanksgiving if you don’t make enough food to last until Christmas? But having the same thing for dinner every day can get boring, spice it up with these Thanksgiving leftover recipes.
10 Dishes To Make With Thanksgiving Leftovers! was originally published on classixphilly.com
1. Thanksgiving Leftover Food IdeasSource:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas
Use your extra turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy to cook up a crowd-favorite comfort food!
Recipe here: https://www.bakedbyrachel.com/leftover-thanksgiving-turkey-shepherds-pie/
2. Deep Fried Loaded Mashed Potato Balls- The Cookie RookieSource:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas
These little balls of joy are loaded with bacon, cheese, and onions are perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers! They’re the perfect side dish or appetizer.
Recipe here: https://www.thecookierookie.com/deep-fried-loaded-mashed-potato-bites/
3. Thanksgiving Leftovers Nachos- Bless Her Heart Y’allSource:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas
If you’re part of a football family, you’ll love this easy recipe to snack on during the big games! It’s super easy to make and even more tasty! Recipe here: http://blessherheartyall.com/thanksgiving-leftovers-turkey-nachos
4. Turkey Cobb Sandwiches- Country LivingSource:Thanksgiving Food leftovers
Lighten up! For the salad, use only white-meat turkey and reduce the bacon and blue cheese by half. For the dressing, replace the mayo with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Total savings? Nearly 80 calories and 8 grams of fat per sandwich.
Recipe here: https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4313/turkey-cobb-sandwiches-recipe-clx1113/
5. Sweet Potato Kale Frittata-Country LivingSource:Thanksgiving Food leftovers
The whole family will love this delicious and easy frittata that is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Recipe here: https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5502/sweet-potato-kale-frittata-recipe-clx0914/
6. Holiday Ham Pizza Rolls- Tonya StaabSource:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas
These pizza rolls make a great snack. And what’s better than the taste of melted cheese and ham?
Recipe Here: https://www.tonyastaab.com/2016/12/leftover-holiday-ham-pizza-rolls.html
7. One Pot Cheesy Turkey Tamale Pie- Half Baked HarvestSource:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas
This recipe will spice up your yummy left overs!
Recipe here: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/one-pot-cheesy-turkey-tamale-pie/
8. Turkey Wild Rice Soup- Mama CooksSource:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas
Next time it’s chilly and you want to cuddle up inside with a good movie give this recipe a try! Recipe here: https://mountainmamacooks.com/leftover-turkey-wild-rice-soup/
9. Sweet Potato Poundcake- Country LivingSource:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas
This recipe is amazing I’m literally drooling looking at it.
Recipe here: https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a3497/sweet-potato-pound-cake-recipe-recipe/
10. Cranberry Pie-Country LivingSource:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas
Transform your cranberry sauce into a yummy pie. Recipe here: https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a3485/cranberry-pie-recipe-clv1110/