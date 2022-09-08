Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old today. She became the longest-reigning British monarch in history. Learn more about her reign and dynasty with a list of 10 films that mention her legacy inside.

The world is devastated to hear the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The royal website reported that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. They also mention that The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening (Sep. 8) and will return to London tomorrow (Sep. 9).

There are several historical and biographical dramas that pay homage to the late, Queen Elizabeth II. There are even comedic films, documentaries and period pieces that examine her and her family’s long line of royal history.

Elizabeth II was the Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

There are countless stories that explore her life, but these 10 films all offer something different. If you are interested in the facts of her story, you should consider watching Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part, which was a documentary about the Queen released in 2022. If seeing something so serious is too much for you at this time, try watching the comedy based on the Queen’s little pet, Queen’s Corgi.

There’s something for everyone.

Check out a list of 10 films that mention and pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II below:

10 Films That Pay Homage To The Late Queen Elizabeth II was originally published on globalgrind.com