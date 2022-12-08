As the year of 2022 comes to an end, Black people and more specifically Black Women have continued to make positive monumental moments in history around the world!
From Susan M. Collins, Ph.D, the first Black woman to serve as the president and CEO of a Federal bank and Attorney Rachael Rollins officially became the first Black women to ever occupy this title in Massachusetts to Quinta Brunson, Deborah Cox and so many others! There are a lot of accomplishments to celebrate this year!
Checkout the list below of 12 Black Women who made history in 2022!
1. Dr. Maya Angelou
The legendary wordsmith, Dr. Maya Angelou, will have her image placed on a limited edition run of quarter coins beginning next year, essentially making her the first Black woman to appear on U.S. currency. See More Here > https://bit.ly/3vQRQke
2. Deborah CoxSource:Getty
Toronto native, Deborah Cox made an historic music milestone, becoming the first Black woman to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3VVumER
3. Starr Andrews
Starr Andrews makes Figure Skating History in Canada as the first Black U.S. figure skater to win the ISU Grand Prix medal! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3Hjekjh
4. Pamela Culpepper
Pamela Culpepper is among those driving change recently joining the Prada Group’s Board of Directors. This appointment makes her the first time a Black woman to sit on the brand’s board in its 109-year history. See More Here > https://bit.ly/3vQDMad
5. Qunita BrunsonSource:Getty
‘Abbot Elementary’ Actress Qunita Brunson Makes History As The First Black Woman To Receive 3 Emmy Nominations! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3izre2n
6. Sandra Douglass Morgan
Sandra Douglass Morgan Becomes First Black Woman Team President In The NFL’s 102-Year History! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3HsbVCW
7. Tara Roberts
Journalist-turned-pioneering-deep-diver Tara Roberts has become the first Black woman to grace the cover of National Geographic as a Nat Geo Explorer. See More Here > https://bit.ly/3sRWMmL
8. Rep. Kyra Harris BoldenSource:Courtesy
Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden Becomes The First Black Woman Appointed To Michigan’s Supreme Court! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3HfRjOt
9. Jada Davis
On March 19, 2022 law student and business owner, Jada Davis made history becoming the first Black woman to be honored with the prestigious title of “Miss Milwaukee.” See More Here > https://bit.ly/3Y6zUOg
10. Dr. Avis Williams
New Orleans, Louisiana’s city school board committee elected Dr. Avis Williams as the first Black Woman Superintendent! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3uuCO1E
11. Zindzi Thompson
Scholar Zindzi Thompson makes history as the youngest Black woman to earn a degree from the Nashville-based medical HBCU, Meharry Medical College! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3F9AwKk
12. Shilese Jones, Konnor McClain & Jordan ChilesSource:Getty
Three Black women, 17-year-old Konnor McClain, 20-year-old Shilese Jones, and 21-year-old Jordan Chiles, took home some major hardware after winning the senior all-around competition and becoming the first three Black women to sweep their opponents! See More Here > https://bit.ly/3BfFbcw