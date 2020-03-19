With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves.
Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months!
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
But it’s that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn’t we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold ‘rona nights?
Well…if you’ve been thinking the same thing, we got you! From Y’lan Noel to Trevante Rhodes to Larenz Tate, here’s our über-melanated list of the 15 chocolate kisses we wouldn’t mind being by our side during this pandemic.
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Trevante RhodesSource:WENN
What can we say about the “Moonlight” and “Bird Box” actor that hasn’t been said before? He is pure melanated perfection.
2. Morris ChestnutSource:Getty
Like a Chanel suit and a fine wine, Morris Chestnut never goes out of style.
3. John David WashingtonSource:WENN
Stuntin’ like this Daddy Denzel, the “Tenet” actor is fine AF.
4. Blair UnderwoodSource:Getty
The “When They See Us” actor is our mama’s, granny’s and our crush. His fineness transcends generations.
5. Yahya Abdul-Mateen IISource:Getty
The “Candyman” and “Watchmen” actor’s body is truly a work of art.
6. Boris KodjoeSource:WENN
Just when we thought we couldn’t adore the “Station 19” actor any more, he went and checked T.I. about how to treat one’s wife, and we fell in love all over again.
7. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
The “Just Mercy” actor is a delightful snack of muscles, dimples and swag.
8. Kofi SiriboeSource:WENN
The “Queen Sugar” actor is pure perfection. We wouldn’t mind getting lost in all that chocolate.
9. Mahershala AliSource:Getty
Don’t ever sleep on the two-time Oscar winner. His cool and sexiness are infectious.
10. DrakeSource:Getty
Drake’s sexy glow-up the past years has been a beautiful thing to watch. That, and we want his beard to get us pregnant.
11. Y’lan NoelSource:Getty
The sexiest man on “Insecure” (don’t @ me), is one of the most beautiful men I have ever seen!
12. Larenz TateSource:Getty
HB’s 2019 Sexiest Man of the Year is truly the blues in our left thigh.
13. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty
The “Queen & Slim” actor is every Black woman’s king and savior. That, and we can get lost in his eyes, any day of the week!
14. Winston DukeSource:Getty
Three words: Thighs, thighs, thighs.
15. Big SeanSource:Getty
Like most men on this list, he’s taken too (we know Jhene), but that still doesn’t mean a girl can’t dream.