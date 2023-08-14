15 Ways Clarence Avant Impacted The Music Industry To Honor His Lasting Legacy [Gallery]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Godfather of Black Music, Clarence Avant, passed away at 92 years old. The iconic music executive, film producer and businessman left an imprint on the entertainment industry that will be felt for many generations to come. Check out the many ways Avant impacted the music industry throughout his lifetime as we honor his lasting legacy inside.

Avant was a silent force in Hollywood, leaving his imprint throughout 20th Century music. He managed Sarah Vaughan, Jimmy Smith, Lalo Schifrin and Freddie Hubbard, and went on to discover legendary Black soul singer Bill Withers.

Notable artists, entertainers and Black celebrities made sure to give Avant his flowers while he was here. Back in 2019, Netflix released the Reginald Hudlin-directed documentary The Black Godfather, which tells the story of music executive as told by the people he worked with.

Countless celebrities sent their love and praise to Avant today after the news of his death was announced. They honor his rich legacy and impact on their personal careers and the many other iconic artists, notable music labels and timeless productions.

Amongst Avant’s many contributions, the pioneer was responsible for acquiring KAGB-FM, and transforming it into the first Black-owned FM radio station in Los Angeles. His impact on the industry lives on through his role in nurturing the careers of extraordinary musical talents like L.A. Reid, Babyface, Michael Jackson, and Quincy Jones.

Though fans are saddened by the loss of the industry giant, they are grateful that his flowers were given to him while he was still here. While he may be gone, his contributions will be felt forever.

Here are 15 ways Avant impacted the music industry:

