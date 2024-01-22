Listen Live
2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion

Published on January 22, 2024

urban one honors 2024

Source: Derek White, Joe Stokes, Carol Lee Rose / Getty


The 2024 Urban One Honors went down in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024.  This year’s theme was ‘Best in Black’ and some of the biggest stars in Black Hollywood came out!

This year’s honorees include; Chloe, Frankie Beverly, Donald Lawrence, Mary J. Blige, and Dionne Warwick with appearances from many celebrities!

Check out the purple carpet arrivals of the honorees, performers, and more at TV One’s Urban One Honors!  Don’t miss the show premiere on TV One on Sunday, February 25th 8/7 CST.

The post 2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion appeared first on Black America Web.

1. Erica Campbell at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Erica Campbell at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Erica Campbell attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy 

2. Donald Lawrence at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Donald Lawrence at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Donald Lawrence attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy 

3. Summer Walker at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Summer Walker at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

 Summer Walker attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

4. Angie Stone at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Angie Stone at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

5. Dionne Warwick at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Dionne Warwick at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Dionne Warwick attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

6. Frankie Beverly at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Frankie Beverly at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Frankie Beverly attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

7. Woody McClain at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Woody McClain at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Woody McClain attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

8. Muni Long at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Muni Long at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Muni Long attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

9. Misa Hylton at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Misa Hylton at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Misa Hylton attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

10. Trina Braxton at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Trina Braxton at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Trina Braxton attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

11. Mary J. Blige at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Mary J. Blige at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

 Mary J. Blige attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

12. Chante Moore at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Chante Moore at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Chante Moore arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy 

13. LeToya Luckett at the 2024 Urban One Honors

LeToya Luckett at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy 

14. Yandy Smith at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Yandy Smith at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Yandy Smith attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy 

15. Roland Martin at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Roland Martin at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Roland Martin arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy 

16. Chloe Bailey at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Chloe Bailey at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey attends 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca-Cola Roxy

17. Mona Scott-Young at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Mona Scott-Young at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Mona Scott-Young attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy

18. Reginae Carter at the 2024 Urban One Honors

Reginae Carter at the 2024 Urban One Honors Source:Getty

Reginae Carter arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy 

