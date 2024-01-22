The 2024 Urban One Honors went down in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024. This year’s theme was ‘Best in Black’ and some of the biggest stars in Black Hollywood came out!
This year’s honorees include; Chloe, Frankie Beverly, Donald Lawrence, Mary J. Blige, and Dionne Warwick with appearances from many celebrities!
Check out the purple carpet arrivals of the honorees, performers, and more at TV One’s Urban One Honors! Don’t miss the show premiere on TV One on Sunday, February 25th 8/7 CST.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
The post 2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion appeared first on Black America Web.
2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Erica Campbell at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Erica Campbell attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
2. Donald Lawrence at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Donald Lawrence attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
3. Summer Walker at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Summer Walker attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
4. Angie Stone at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
5. Dionne Warwick at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Dionne Warwick attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
6. Frankie Beverly at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Frankie Beverly attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
7. Woody McClain at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Woody McClain attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
8. Muni Long at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Muni Long attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
9. Misa Hylton at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Misa Hylton attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
10. Trina Braxton at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Trina Braxton attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
11. Mary J. Blige at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
12. Chante Moore at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Chante Moore arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
13. LeToya Luckett at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
LeToya Luckett arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
14. Yandy Smith at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Yandy Smith attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy
15. Roland Martin at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Roland Martin arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
16. Chloe Bailey at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Chloe Bailey attends 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca-Cola Roxy
17. Mona Scott-Young at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Mona Scott-Young attends the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
18. Reginae Carter at the 2024 Urban One HonorsSource:Getty
Reginae Carter arrives at the 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black at Coca-Cola Roxy