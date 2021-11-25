HomeCelebrity News

5 Celebrity Women Who Throw Down In The Kitchen

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Patti LaBelle Leads Cooking Class In Boston

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

It’s officially Thanksgiving and if you’re anything like me, you’re already counting down the hours until the resident family chef says that the food is ready to eat! From the turkey to the mac and cheese, to the cornbread and everything in between, Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to put your cooking skills (or taste tester skills) to the test and impress your family and friends with how well you can throw down. But while we’re preparing to enjoy our own family meals this day, we can’t help but wonder which one of our favorite celebrities can actually throw down in the kitchen as only grandma can!

From the more obvious cooks like Patti Labelle, Ayesha Curry to Kelis, we’ve rounded up five celebrities who we just know put both feet into every meal they make and are about to absolutely kill it in the kitchen this Thanksgiving. Here’s our list of five celebrities who throw down in the kitchen, and who we wouldn’t mind getting a Thanksgiving dinner invite from!

5 Celebrity Women Who Throw Down In The Kitchen  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Patti Labelle

Pattiiii! Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas and Patti Labelle is the queen of Thanksgiving thanks to her mouth-watering and legendary recipes. Patti blessed us with “Patti Pie” and has been a staple in our kitchens and stomachs ever since!

2. Tia Mowry

Source:Tia Mowry's Instagram

Tia Mowry’s successful cookbook, The Quick Fix Kitchen, and cookware line, @spicebytiamowry, proves that the Sister Sister alum knows her way around the kitchen, and if these Blueberry Lemon Muffins are any indicator of how she’s about to throw down this Thanksgiving then we already know the Mowry-Hardrict’s are in for a treat this year! 

3. Kelis

Source:Kelis's Instagram

Kelis knows a thing or two about cooking, as evident by this video from her IG page. Whatever she whips up this year, we already know it’s going to be made with love. 

4. Gladys Knight

Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight faced off in a Verzuz and the iconic singers could face off in the kitchen, but we’re not sure who would win this battle. Gladys is a wiz around the kitchen and known for her cookbook and famous Chicken & Waffles restaurant. While the family spot is now closed, her self-named dish is legendary.

Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close