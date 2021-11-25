It’s officially Thanksgiving and if you’re anything like me, you’re already counting down the hours until the resident family chef says that the food is ready to eat! From the turkey to the mac and cheese, to the cornbread and everything in between, Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to put your cooking skills (or taste tester skills) to the test and impress your family and friends with how well you can throw down. But while we’re preparing to enjoy our own family meals this day, we can’t help but wonder which one of our favorite celebrities can actually throw down in the kitchen as only grandma can!
From the more obvious cooks like Patti Labelle, Ayesha Curry to Kelis, we’ve rounded up five celebrities who we just know put both feet into every meal they make and are about to absolutely kill it in the kitchen this Thanksgiving. Here’s our list of five celebrities who throw down in the kitchen, and who we wouldn’t mind getting a Thanksgiving dinner invite from!
5 Celebrity Women Who Throw Down In The Kitchen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Patti Labelle
Pattiiii! Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas and Patti Labelle is the queen of Thanksgiving thanks to her mouth-watering and legendary recipes. Patti blessed us with “Patti Pie” and has been a staple in our kitchens and stomachs ever since!
2. Tia MowrySource:Tia Mowry's Instagram
Tia Mowry’s successful cookbook, The Quick Fix Kitchen, and cookware line, @spicebytiamowry, proves that the Sister Sister alum knows her way around the kitchen, and if these Blueberry Lemon Muffins are any indicator of how she’s about to throw down this Thanksgiving then we already know the Mowry-Hardrict’s are in for a treat this year!
3. KelisSource:Kelis's Instagram
Kelis knows a thing or two about cooking, as evident by this video from her IG page. Whatever she whips up this year, we already know it’s going to be made with love.
4. Gladys Knight
Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight faced off in a Verzuz and the iconic singers could face off in the kitchen, but we’re not sure who would win this battle. Gladys is a wiz around the kitchen and known for her cookbook and famous Chicken & Waffles restaurant. While the family spot is now closed, her self-named dish is legendary.