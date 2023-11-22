Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This season brings a demand for gorgeous holiday dresses. With Christmas, New Years Eve, and company holiday parties underway, the call to go glam or go home is loud and clear.

I typically don’t wear gowns unless I have a wedding to attend. But as I got older and the life events got fancier, I became aware of why every woman should have 2-3 fancy dresses in their closet. For my 40th birthday, I visited Miss Circle to find the perfect dress for my dinner. I had 5 to 6 dresses in mind, but I knew the one I wanted to go home with. After trying them on, I went home with my top pick, but I also had the luxury experience of trying on elegant evening wear and prancing in front of the mirror.

I Found The Perfect Birthday Dress At Miss Circle New York

Life is fun when you have places to go and fabulous dresses to wear. My mother always told me, “Buy the dress; the occasion will come.” Taking a page from her book, I realized the importance of staying ready, so I don’t have to get ready. This one’s for the girlies who want to add glamour to their lives.

I took the liberty of compiling 5 of the best party dresses you need this season. Grab your credit cards and secure a wifi connection because it’s “add to cart” time! Happy Shopping!

5 Holiday Dresses You Need This Season

