Praise Featured Video CLOSE

For travelers near and far, it’s important to get the best bang for your buck when spending money on a trip. Many find cruises are the best way to do this, allowing you to explore different countries for a weekend or week trip without the extra planning for a place to stay, food and transportation.Then adding your favorite celebrities onboard as well makes it a once in a lifetime experience!

There are now many chartered cruises to choose from but did you know this trend began with our very own Tom Joyner! The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage started its annual voyage to raise money for HBCUs in 1999 as the first to ever charter cruise! The Fantastic Voyage is a “Party With A Purpose” providing opportunities for the futures of HBCUs students.

With decades in the game and hundreds of celebrities taking part of The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage each year, this idea has spread to others to create a version of their own. Continue scrolling below for six additional cruises that will give you a fun experience you’ll never forget!

Also See:

The Best Dressed At ‘Wakanda Meets Coming To America Night’ On The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post 6 Cruises For The Culture You Don’t Want To Miss appeared first on Black America Web.

6 Cruises For The Culture You Don’t Want To Miss was originally published on blackamericaweb.com