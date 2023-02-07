7 Must-See Movies In Our ‘What to Watch’ Black History Month List

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Black History Month has arrived, so the Global Grind staff comes bearing gifts. There are countless films to choose from these days, but this month we urge you to “watch Black.” Check out our ‘What to Watch: Black History Month Edition’ list inside.

We are still enjoying the cozy winter season at home with our favorite movies. With several streaming platforms to choose from and movies returning to theaters, we understand how overwhelming it’s become to choose what to watch. The staff is making you and your family’s life a little simpler with a list of 7 films to enjoy from Black filmmakers and talent this month.

News that AMC theaters is raising prices for its “prime seats” and lowering the price of its “worst seats” is reason enough to never leave your home again for a germ-filled movie theater. In much better news, the films featured on this list can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you are looking for a comedy filled with nostalgia like House Party or you’d rather a new and thrilling film like Missing, we have a movie for you. This list is comprised of our top 7 new films for the month, but there are many other films fans can explore throughout Black History Month that came out in the past. From documentary feature length projects to hour long scripted films, fans can get lost in the fantasy or the hard facts about Black people’s rollercoaster of history through pain and triumph.

We chose films that will keep you uplifted throughout the month of February.

Check out a few of our favorites that will bring you more joy and healing this Black History Month:

