7 Times ‘The GOAT’ Serena Williams Shattered The Tennis Court With Her Unique Style

After 23 Grand Slam wins and 14 doubles titles, Serena Williams is finally ready to leave the tennis court for her next phase of “evolution.” On Tuesday, the 41-year-old tennis icon announced her retirement during a candid interview with Vogue magazine. Now, this won’t be the end of her legendary career but a shift toward “other things that are important” to the star, like her incredible family.
Williams is married to Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The happy couple share 4-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr together.
“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” Williams explained to Vogue. “If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.” Fans will see Williams in action one more time during the U.S. Open. Thankfully, off the court, the four-time Olympic gold medalist will continue to make historic strides in other areas.
From Tennis Star to Venture Capitalist
We can’t wait to see what’s next for Serena Williams, but one thing is for sure, whatever the tennis legend has in store will be nothing short of amazing. We’ve seen Williams pour blood, sweat, and tears into her craft for over 30 years, and she’s also dominated the court with vigor and style! In honor of the GOAT’s retirement, let’s take a look back at seven times the tennis champ dominated the court with her killer backhand and impeccable style.
1. Williams’ 2020 U.S. Open LookSource:Getty
During her Women’s Singles third-round match against Sloane Stephens, Williams shined in a red tennis leotard and matching cuffs that complimented her skin. The star styled the look with a high ponytail that bounced and flowed effortlessly as she battled it out on the court. She even managed to match her hair tie with the cute ensemble.
2. Rothesay International Eastbourne SwagSource:Getty
Williams dazzled on the court during the Women’s doubles quarter-final at Rothesay International Eastbourne in a colorful Nike dress and matching visor. The star, who has her own athleisure line with the sportswear giant, also won the competition in style!
3. The 2018 US OpenSource:Getty
Williams turned heads at the 2019 U.S. Open wearing a baby one-shouldered tennis leotard and matching shoes. The unique piece featured sheer pleated fabric that twirled and swayed as the athlete swung her iconic back and forehand stroke.
4. The 2021 Australian OpenSource:Getty
Hot pink looks incredible on Williams. The star’s rich melanin radiated when she competed in the 2021 Australian open body, hugging long sleeve shirt and a black halter top. Williams paired the look with tight black shorts showing her strong, toned legs.
5. That Stunning Gucci DressSource:Getty
We know! It’s not a tennis look, but the look deserves an honorable mention.
In March, the tennis all-star attending The 2022 Oscars wear a sheer rose color Gucci gown with elegant pleating. The dress featured slits and a plunging v-neckline that accentuated Williams’s brawny physique. Decorated with floral patterns and black sequin, the stunning athlete shined as she walked down the red carpet with her sister Venus.
6. Wimbledon 2004Source:Getty
In 2004, Serena Williams faced off against Maria Sharapova of Russia during Wimbledon wearing an elegant white tennis dress with intricate cut out along the sides. The pleated dress fit the iconic tennis pro like a glove. Williams paired the look with white tennis shoes and a matching sweatband.
7. The 2002 US OpenSource:Getty
The tennis champ turned venture capitalist celebrated her winning match against Lindsay Davenport in 2002 wearing an all-black Puma bodysuit.