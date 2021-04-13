CLOSE
Al Green
5 Times We Were Inspired By The Gospel of Al Green

Posted 3 hours ago

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Most remember Al Green for his hits like “I’m Still In Love With You,” “Let’s Stay Together” and “Love and Happiness,” but we’re obviously drawn to his gospel music.

According to reports, Green returned to his church roots after his girlfriend committed suicide during the height of his career. After the incident, he became a pastor and turned to gospel music, and still recorded soul. In fact, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — which he was inducted to in 1995 — named him “one of the most gifted purveyors of soul music.”

As we honor the pastor and singer today on his birthday (April 13), below is a look at five times we were inspired by Reverend Al Green’s gospel songs…

SEE ALSO: Did You Know Aretha Franklin’s First Album Was Gospel?

1. “Jesus Is Waiting”

Al Green performs “Jesus Is Waiting” live at Soul Train. 

2. “None But The Righteous”

Al Green performs a compilation of “None But The Righteous,” “People Get Ready” and “I’ll Fly Away.”

3. “Amazing Grace”

Al Green performs “Amazing Grace.”

4. “The Lord Will Make A Way”

Al Green performs “The Lord Will Make A Way.”

5. “Pass Me Not”

Audio recording of Al Green’s “Pass Me Not.”

Close