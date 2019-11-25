CLOSE
American Music Awards
HomePhotos

Slay! Here Are The Best Looks At The American Music Awards

Posted November 25, 2019

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

On Sunday night, the music industry’s biggest names were out in full force at the 47th American Music Awards. And the red carpet made it clear that our faves were not playing with us when it came to their fashion.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

From Lizzo to Ciara to Lil Nas X, here are the night’s best and colorful looks:

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Slay! Here Are The Best Looks At The American Music Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

2. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

3. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

4. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

5. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

6. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion

7. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

8. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

9. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

10. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

11. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

12. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

13. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

14. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

15.

Source:WENN

16. Ciara

Ciara Source:WENN

17. Ciara

Ciara Source:WENN

18. Halsey

Halsey Source:WENN

19. Halsey

Halsey Source:WENN

20. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Source:WENN

21. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Source:WENN

22. Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul Source:WENN

23. Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul Source:WENN

24. Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland Source:WENN

25. Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland Source:WENN

26. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Source:Getty

27. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Source:Getty

28. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

29. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

30. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:WENN
Latest
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…

West Virginia inmates hit with hidden fees to use "free" tablets.
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife…

Dear Black men, who marry White women, be with your Ween (White queen) and go. NBA star Patrick Patterson is…
11.26.19
Earnest Pugh Mentors Students In Gospel Choir At…

Earnest Pugh is giving back to his alma mater in the best way. Through music! 
11.26.19
Julián Castro Unfazed By The Consequences Of Being…

Julián Castro is unbothered by his views affecting his numbers at the poll.
11.25.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.25.19
Disney+ Viewers Call Out Controversial Scenes They Never…

Folks finally notice funny, but kind of cringey moments.
11.22.19
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Expecting Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

Kirk Franklin's going to be a grandfather!
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close