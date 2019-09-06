CLOSE
Ava Durvernay
HomePhotos

#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show Off Their Luxurious Locs With Pride

Posted September 6, 2019

2015 Sundance Institute Celebration Benefit

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

When the word “dreadlocks” was trending on Twitter the other day, it wasn’t a celebration of the beauty of this natural hairstyle that many Black folks around the world love to rock.

Sadly, it was trending because of the same ol’ racist propaganda that this hairstyle deters African-Americans’ success, is somehow unprofessional, and is a symbol not taking one’s future seriously.

See, it all started with a pic that went viral showing Sally Hardgrove, some deranged looking white woman, cutting off a Black boy’s dreads so he can have “a better life.” To add insult to injury, Hardgrove’s Chicago-based organization, Crusher Club, will receive a portion of the $400,000 Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and the NFL vowed to donate to Windy City youth organizations in the name of their “Inspire Change” program.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

This is the chess y’all said Hova was playing?

Well, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to not only take back the narrative but shift it to reflect our reality: Assimilation won’t save black folks. That, and our natural hair is beautiful.

Let’s replace those images of a Trump supporter gleefully cutting a young black man’s locs to give him a “better life”… with the beauty and majesty of life with locs. If you adorn yourself with natural locs, share your pictures with the hashtag #loclife. I’ll start. xo,” the When You See Us creator tweeted, showing an array of photos of her proudly rocking her dreads. 

DuVernay’s call to action worked, with thousands replying to her to post showcasing pics of their own dreadlocks. Just take a look at all this Black beauty…you can literally get lost in it.

#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show Off Their Luxurious Locs With Pride was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

Latest
Archaeologists May Have Found The Emmaus Town Jesus…

In Luke 24, it is said that Jesus approached two disciples who were walking from Jerusalem to Emmaus and walked…
09.09.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…

As the initial category 4 hurricane has tore through the Bahamas and is headed to the continental United States, it’s…
09.04.19
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."
09.03.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…

The 18-year-old former First Daughter is heading to the Harvard of the Midwest this fall.
08.30.19
Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church

NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church…
08.28.19
Hillsong Worship Singer Recovering After 9-Hour Brain Surgery

Hillsong Worship singer Chelsea Taylor is recovering after suffering a brain aneurysm.
08.27.19
Christian Realtor Suing Real Estate Board For Investigating…

A Christian realtor is suing the Virginia Real Estate Board over investigating how she sharing her religious beliefs on a…
08.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close