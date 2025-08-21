Listen Live
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools

Published on August 21, 2025

BALTIMORE MD - SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 Seniors Jason Boyce, Jr., lef

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute has been named the top high school in Baltimore City Public Schools, ranking No. 1 in the district and No. 10 statewide, according to recent school rankings by US News. 

Known for its rigorous academics and strong Advanced Placement program, Poly boasts a graduation rate above 95% and a college readiness score of 52.6, making it one of Maryland’s leading public schools.

Close behind is Baltimore City College, ranked No. 2 in the district and No. 23 in Maryland. The school offers the International Baccalaureate program and also maintains a graduation rate above 95%.

The Baltimore School for the Arts rounds out the top three, coming in at No. 3 in the district and No. 34 statewide. The school blends intensive artistic training with strong academic preparation, and like Poly and City, has a graduation rate above 95%.

Other highly ranked schools include Western High School (No. 4 in the district, No. 54 in Maryland) and the Baltimore Design School (No. 5 in the district, No. 63 in Maryland).

While some schools in the district struggle with graduation rates and college readiness, Baltimore’s top-ranked schools highlight the academic opportunities available to city students, from STEM-focused programs at Poly to arts education and early college pathways.

