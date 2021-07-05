black interior designers
5 Black Interior Designers You Should Follow for Decorating Inspiration

Posted July 5, 2021

Updating your home décor is a great way to lift your spirits.  Moving furniture around, adding accent pieces, and implementing creative color schemes can make your space an even more pleasant place to reside.  However, just like fashion, interior decorating requires a keen eye that some people just don’t possess. No worries though – interior designers were created just for that reason.  

In case you’re struggling to enhance your home feng shui like most of us, we located five black interior decorators on Instagram you can pull major inspiration from.  Whether you’re unsure about how to bedeck your coffee table, or what color throw pillows will spruce up your drab couch, these talented interior designers have the guidance you seek.  Get into their artistic work below! 

1. Whitney J Decor

Go bold or go back to the furniture store!  Color, color, and more color is Whitney’s motto.  If you’re not afraid of bright colors, this is your decorating guide.  She graciously fuses bold blues with loud yellows, pinks, and any other color that pops in her mind.  She’s also the queen of piling the right amount of accent pieces on a book shelf or a coffee table, and if you’re in need of most of the accent pieces she uses – look no further than her online store!    

2. Tamara Bradshaw

If luxury décor is your desire then Tamara is your girl!  This interior expert knows how make a home feel and look like a million bucks!  Her minimalistic designs and touches of gold give us a Hollywood vibe.  If you’re style is simple yet chic, this is your interior guide.  And if you also need some closet organizing tips, check out her Instagram page just for that!  

3. Allured By Design

If blue is your hue, then this interior designer is for you!  Tachic believes in implementing your favorite color throughout your home.  Check out her page for guidance on how to make that one color stand out in your home.  You’ll get tons of ideas of how to incorporate the color you love throughout your living area, bedroom, and even on your tables and shelves.  

4. Candace Mary Interiors

Candace has something for everybody’s decorating taste.  If you’re a minimalist, love color, live for plants, or want a modern design – this is your guide.  Candace’s choices of furniture, placement, art work, and accent pieces are all magazine-worthy.  Just when you think you’ve got her design down pact, she switches it up and shows you another creative side.  Her decorating style can’t be boxed in.     

5. April Gandy

A homey vibe with a touch of class is what April gives.  If you want that comfortable vibe, a luxury feel and a taste of fun- this is your guide.  We love how April uses unique colors to spice up her décor.  She can throw an orange painting on a purple wall, accented with blue curtains, and make it look absolutely fabulous.  Her designs are definitely one-of-a-kind.      

