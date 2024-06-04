Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Black Music has been a staple in entertainment for over a century. While having an intricate journey, the original playmakers of our African-American race broke barriers in order for their voices and talents to bring such value to the art form of music.

Dating back to our roots in Africa, music has always been an element of life. The African diasporic experience became a gateway for the African culture to become a great influence in America. Today, we recognize an incredible range of genres and styles black music has to offer – from the soulful melodies of rhythm and blues and the captivating lyricism of hip-hop to the improvisational brilliance of jazz, and the infectious grooves of funk. Each of these forms represents the resilience, creativity, and expression of a race that has endured centuries of oppression, yet found solace, and celebration in the power of music.

At the heart of black music lies a rich oral tradition, where the spoken word, call-and-response, and the ability to “tell a story” through song have been passed down across generations.

Beyond its sociological and political significance, Black music has also made immeasurable contributions to the evolution of popular music more broadly. Some of our leading musicians of today have an African-American heritage. But they would not be here if it weren’t for the trailblazers who came before them, who broke barriers for our race to be recognized across the biggest stages.

In honor of Black Music Month, our team at Black America Web created a list of the various accomplishments and the first black musician to it.

Check out the ‘First Black Artist to Ever..’ List Below!

Black Music Month: First Black Musician to Ever…. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com