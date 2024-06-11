Black Music Month: How Prince Navigated The Music Industry His Way

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

When you take a look back at the musicians who have had the greatest impact on music,is near the top of the list. In a career spanning four decades (and nearly just as many albums during his lifetime), the multi-hyphenate artist transcended genres and generations.

One thing that should also be noted is how he was able to transcend.

Prince Rogers Nelson was an artist who took pride in his work. As such, he wanted to control how his work was presented and rewarded. As an early advocate of artists’ rights, he pushed back against the major labels, was an early champion (and later, critic) of the internet, and fought against illegal streaming and for equal pay for artists…even if it meant doing it solo.

The impact of the legend’s business moves is still being felt today, eight years after his untimely death at the age of 57. From Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails to Chance The Rapper and Megan Thee Stallion, many artists have learned a thing or two from the purple one when it comes to business.

Let’s take a look at some of the ways that Prince navigated the music industry in his own way.

