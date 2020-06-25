CLOSE
Bubba Wallace
BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack

Posted June 25, 2020

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

If you hadn’t heard of NASCAR driver DarrellBubba’ Wallace prior to the past few weeks, you are not alone. But since the Black Lives Matter Movement resurged after the death of George Floyd, it appears that the only Black professional driver in Nascar’s Cup Series is slowly becoming a household name.

Not too long ago, the 26-year-old proudly wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt to a NASCAR event, which we know must have not been easy given how deeply racist the sport has been since its inception—they just stopped allowing the Confederate flag to be displayed at their events because Bubba was so insistent on them banning them.

Imagine, having to ask your job to stop displaying the Confederate flag, y’all, in 2020.

View this post on Instagram

✊🏾

A post shared by bubbawallace (@bubbawallace) on

 

Then, last week, a noose was found in his garage stall, which was reported to the FBI, who claimed it wasn’t a hate crime because the rope had been hanging in the garage since at least last October. While folks have accused the racer of trying to pull a Jussie Smollett, Wallace, whose mother Desiree Wallace is Black and his father is white, continues to stand by the fact that he will not be intimated.

“As my mother told me today, ‘they are just trying to scare you,’” the Mobile, Alabama-native wrote in a statement on June, 22. “This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

Pioneer Hi-Bred 250-Practice

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

So….not only is he brave, but he’s also a snack! Therefore, we are going to celebrate both of those aspects of the NASCAR star with this gallery of him being the beefy fast driving hunk that he is:

BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Thick Thighs Bae

OK, McDonald’s!

2. Built Bae

Who doesn’t love to see a good workout?

3. Woke Bae

View this post on Instagram

#blacklivesmatter

A post shared by bubbawallace (@bubbawallace) on

You better speak on the importance of Black lives!

4. Aviators Bae

View this post on Instagram

‘Dega vibes. @officialmauijim

A post shared by bubbawallace (@bubbawallace) on

We do love a brotha is a sexy pair of sunglasses!

5. Struttin’ Bae

A man with a good walk is hard to find!

6. Laugh Out Loud Bae

Who doesn’t find a #BlackBoyJoy inviting?

7. Race Day Bae

View this post on Instagram

Race day! Swipe for a good laugh😂😂

A post shared by bubbawallace (@bubbawallace) on

8. Ice Bath Bae

Go ahead and soothe those muscles boo!

9. Biceps Bae

Live, Work, Pose!

10. Captain Bae

Listen, Bubba can steer our ships…anywhere he wants. 

