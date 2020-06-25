BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack

If you hadn’t heard of NASCAR driver Darrell ‘Bubba’ Wallace prior to the past few weeks, you are not alone. But since the Black Lives Matter Movement resurged after the death of George Floyd, it appears that the only Black professional driver in Nascar’s Cup Series is slowly becoming a household name.

Not too long ago, the 26-year-old proudly wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt to a NASCAR event, which we know must have not been easy given how deeply racist the sport has been since its inception—they just stopped allowing the Confederate flag to be displayed at their events because Bubba was so insistent on them banning them.

Imagine, having to ask your job to stop displaying the Confederate flag, y’all, in 2020.

Then, last week, a noose was found in his garage stall, which was reported to the FBI, who claimed it wasn’t a hate crime because the rope had been hanging in the garage since at least last October. While folks have accused the racer of trying to pull a Jussie Smollett, Wallace, whose mother Desiree Wallace is Black and his father is white, continues to stand by the fact that he will not be intimated.

“As my mother told me today, ‘they are just trying to scare you,’” the Mobile, Alabama-native wrote in a statement on June, 22. “This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

