Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

Published on June 5, 2024

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore

Source: R1 / R1


 

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

From everyone here at Radio One Baltimore, we are proud of your achievements and we salute you!

Keep scrolling to see our members of the Class of 2024!

Submit your photos here for a chance to be featured!: Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook! [Details Here]

1. Annijah from Bowie State University

Annijah from Bowie State University Source:Courtesy of Annijah Simpson

2. LaToyia From Notre Dame Of Maryland University

LaToyia From Notre Dame Of Maryland University Source:Courtesy Of LaToyia Glover

3. Tierre From Strayer University

Tierre From Strayer University Source:Courtesy of Tierre Tates

4. Corey From Sparrows Point High

Corey From Sparrows Point High Source:Courtesy of Leah Blackwell
