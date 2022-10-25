HomeInspiration

Celebration of Sisterhood ’22: Erica Campbell Debut’s New Song + Lena Byrd Miles Performs

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles

Source: Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena B /

Erica Campbell has never skipped a beat and her performance at the 2022 Celebrating Sisterhood event shows just that. The “Positive” feeling she brought to the stage gave eventgoers something to be joyful about as they sang along.

Erica bought out her co-sign artist, Lena Byrd Miles who sang beautifully!

The crowd was on their feet when both of the amazing stellar gospel singers sang!

Celebration of Sisterhood ’22: Erica Campbell Debut’s New Song + Lena Byrd Miles Performs  was originally published on praisephilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Jasmine Sanders

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Jasmine Sanders Source:Amir Gray

5. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B Source:Amir Gray

6. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B Source:Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B

7. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles Source:Amir Gray

8. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles Source:Amir Gray

9. Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles

Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles Source:Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles

Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles celebration of sisterhood celebrating sisterhood erica campbell lena byrd miles

Close