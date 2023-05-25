Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The news of musical icon Tina Turner’s passing yesterday took the world by storm. The 83-year-old singer had been battling a longtime illness and died in her Switzerland home on Wednesday.

Tina Turner was a mogul that influenced generations, both young and old. She was a trailblazer who rose to fame as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. At 44, she launched her solo career with her album Private Dancer, selling millions of records and winning eight Grammy Awards.

While most remember Turner as the brilliant entertainer she was, her 1986 memoir, I, Tina, revealed her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, which catapulted her into heroine status. Because of her incredible musical contributions, influence, and story of strength, Turner impacted many people and will be missed dearly. Celebrities and fans took to their social media accounts to express how much the rock star is revered. Jump in below to read their heartfelt condolences.

Celebrities Remember The ‘Queen Of Rock & Roll’ Tina Turner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com