We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020

Posted December 23, 2020

This year, we bid farewell to numerous celebrities. Some goodbyes were harder than others.

At the beginning of the year, we mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant who tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside 7 others.

Over the summer, we said goodbye to Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman.

We also endured the loss of political icons like Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Join us as we remember the talent, smiles and voices we lost in 2020 by scrolling through our gallery below. 

1. Natalie Desselle-Reid

Natalie Desselle-Reid Source:Getty

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid died on December 7 at age 53. She was best known for her role in B.A.P.S.

2. King Von

King Von Source:Getty

Rapper King Von was shot and killed during a fight at an Atlanta hookah bar on November 6. He was 26. 

3. Sean Connery

Sean Connery Source:Getty

Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, died at age 90 on October 31.

4. Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Source:Getty

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died at age 80 after a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer on November 8. 

5. Charley Pride

Charley Pride Source:WENN

Legendary country musician Charley Pride died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 86. 

6. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Source:Getty

Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther, died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. 

7. Little Richard

Little Richard Source:Getty

Little Richard died from bone cancer on May 9. He was 87. 

8. John Lewis

John Lewis Source:Getty

Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis died in July after battling stage four pancreatic cancer. 

9. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Source:WENN

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at age 87 on September 18 after battling metastatic pancreatic cancer.

10. Regis Philbin

Regis Philbin Source:Getty

Famed television host Regis Philbin died of natural causes at age 88 on July 24.

11. C. T. Vivian

C. T. Vivian Source:Getty

C. T. Vivian, civil rights leader and field general for Martin Luther King Jr., died at age 95 on July 17.

12. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Source:WENN

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California in January alongside his daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

13. Cliff Robinson

Cliff Robinson Source:Getty

Cliff Robinson, former NBA player and Survivor contestant died at age 53 in August. 

14. Frederick “Toots” Hibbert

Frederick "Toots" Hibbert Source:WENN

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, singer and frontman of Toots and the Maytals, died at age 77 in September. 

15. Zindzi Mandela

Zindzi Mandela Source:WENN

Zindzi Mandela, youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela, died on July 13 at the age of 59. 

16. Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera Source:WENN

Naya Rivera was found dead on July 13 after going missing while boating with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. 

17. Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston Source:WENN

Kelly Preston died on July 12 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. 

18. Gregory Tyree Boyce

Gregory Tyree Boyce Source:Getty

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead alongside his girlfriend on May 13. Their cause of deaths have not been released. 

19. Danny Tidwell

Danny Tidwell Source:Getty

Danny Tidwell from the television show “So You Think You Can Dance,” died in a car crash on March 6. He was 35. 

20. B. Smith

B. Smith Source:Getty

B. Smith, model and restauranteur, died of early onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 70 on February 22. 

21. Andre Harrell

Andre Harrell Source:Getty

Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell died at age 59 in May. 

22. Betty Wright

Betty Wright Source:Getty

Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright died from cancer at the age of 66. 

23. Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon Source:WENN

Nick Gordon died  from a reported drug overdose on New Year’s Day. 

24. Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke Source:Getty

Pop Smoke was killed by masked gunmen in a Los Angeles home invasion on February 19. He was 20. 

25. Lexii Alijai

Lexii Alijai Source:Getty

Rapper Lexii Alijai died at age 21 on New Year’s Day. 

26. Rocky Johnson

Rocky Johnson Source:Getty

Rocky Johnson, former WWE wrestler and Dwayne Johnson’s father, died in January. He was 75. 

27. Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers Source:WENN

Country singer Kenny Rogers died of natural causes on March 20. He was 81. 

28. Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas Source:WENN

Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 on February 5. 

29. Fred ‘Curly’ Neal

Fred 'Curly' Neal Source:Getty

Former Harlem Globetrotters star Fred ‘Curly’ Neal died at the age of 77 in March. 

30. Earl Cameron

Earl Cameron Source:Getty

Earl Cameron, one of the first Black actors to break into British cinema, died in his sleep on July 3. He was 102. 

31. Jerry Stiller

Jerry Stiller Source:Getty

Actor Jerry Stiller died of natural caused in May. He was 92. 

32. John “Ecstasy” Fletcher Of Whodini

John Fletcher, the rapper better known as Ecstasy from the 1980s hip-hop group Whodini, has reportedly died on December 23. 

33. Bill Withers

Bill Withers Source:Getty

Soul and R&B musician Bill Withers died from heart complications on March 30.  He was 81. 

34. Rance Allen

Rance Allen Source:Getty

Gospel music legend Rance Allen died at the age of 71 on October 31 while recovering from medical procedure in Ohio. 

35. Ashley “Minnie” Ross

Ashley "Minnie" Ross Source:Getty

Ashley “Minnie” Ross of Little Women: Atlanta died from injuries sustained in a hit and run car accident on April 27.

36. Troy Sneed

Troy Sneed Source:Getty

Gospel singer Troy Sneed died from COVID-19 complications on April 27. 

