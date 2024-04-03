Don’t sleep on Christian hip-hop and R&B! With a unique twist on a combination of traditional gospel, worship, hip-hop, reggae, afro-beats and R&B music, its spiritually-rooted and lifestyle-relatable messages span relationships, forgiveness, testimonies, encouragement and so much more. Even clap-backs!
Here’s your cheat sheet to some lyrical heat – a list of Christian hip-hop and R&B artists you should be following.
1. Mike Teezy
@officialmiketeezy
2. FranchescaSource:Instagram
@FranchescaMakesMusic
3. Jor’Dan ArmstrongSource:Instagram
@WheresJor_Dan
4. Lee VasiSource:Instagram
@LeeLeeVasi
5. Childlike CiCiSource:Instagram
@ChildlikeCiCi
6. Stevie RizoSource:Instagram
@iamStevieRizo
7. WandeSource:Instagram
@omgitsWande
8. Aaron ColeSource:Instagram
@iamAaronCole
9. AnnatoriaSource:Instagram
@annatoria__
10. Toya LoveSource:Instagram
@ToyaLoveMusic
11. LecraeSource:Instagram
@Lecrae
12. Reece Lache’Source:Instagram
@ReeceLache
13. KBSource:Instagram
@kb_hga
14. Queen LeeSource:Instagram
@iamceoaaliyah
15. nobigdyl.Source:Instagram
@nobigdyl
16. Limo BlazeSource:Instagram
@limoblaze_
17. Madison Ryann WardSource:Instagram
@MadisonRyannWard
18. Evan and ErisSource:Instagram
@evananderis
19. Scootie WopSource:Instagram
@ScootieWop
20. Trip LeeSource:Instagram
@TripLee
21. Torey D’ShaunSource:Instagram
@toreydshaun
22. Miles MinnickSource:Instagram
@miles.minnick
23. Don ReadySource:Instagram
@DonReadyMusic
24. RichdanfamousSource:Instagram
@richdanfamous
25. Yung KrissSource:Instagram
@yungkriss
26. CèJaeSource:Instagram
@itsCaJae
27. WHATUPRGSource:Instagram
@whatuprg
28. 1K PhewSource:Instagram
@1kphew
29. 1k PsonSource:Instagram
@1kpson