christian siriano
12 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

Posted 19 hours ago

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMPAS-GOVERNORS-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Christian Siriano understands the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but in the celebs he dresses.

Which we know for Black women in Hollywood finding designers that have sizes to fit our curves and bodies isn’t always easy to come by. But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.

Take a look:

1. Keke Palmer, Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards

Keke Palmer, Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards Source:Getty

2. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala Source:Getty

3. Niecy Nash, 2019 Emmys

Niecy Nash, 2019 Emmys Source:Getty

4. Danielle Brooks, NYFW 2018

Danielle Brooks, NYFW 2018 Source:Getty

5. Janet Mock, 2018 Academy Awards

Janet Mock, 2018 Academy Awards Source:Getty

6. Leslie Jones, Ghostbusters Premiere

Leslie Jones, Ghostbusters Premiere Source:Getty

7. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic National Convention

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic National Convention Source:Getty

8. Janelle Monae, 2018 Academy Awards

Janelle Monae, 2018 Academy Awards Source:Getty

9. Uzo Aduba, 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards

Uzo Aduba, 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

10. Whoopi Goldberg, 90th Annual Academy Awards

Whoopi Goldberg, 90th Annual Academy Awards Source:Getty

11. Angela Bassett, 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Angela Bassett, 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

12. Queen, 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala

Queen, 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala Source:Getty
