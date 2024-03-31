Celebrate Women’s History Month with Radio One Baltimore’s Inspire HER Honorees!
Join Radio One Baltimore as we pay tribute to the remarkable women who help make the Baltimore Community a better place.
Let us raise our glasses in heartfelt recognition of our honorees, whose contributions transcend boundaries and inspire us all.
As we honor these women who have left an indelible mark on our community, we invite you to join us in commemorating their achievements during Women’s History Month and during the entire year!
Lus celebrate them today, tomorrow, and every day!
Keep scrolling to see our 2024 honorees!
The post Congratulations! Here Are Your 2024 Inspire Her Award Honorees appeared first on 92 Q.
Congratulations! Here Are Your 2024 Inspire Her Award Honorees was originally published on 92q.com
1. Traquel ButlerSource:R1
Traquel Butler is our 2024 Inspire Her Real Estate Award Recipient.
2. Mike HicksSource:R1
Mikel Hicks is our 2024 Inspire Her Influencer Award Recipient.
She serves as the first-ever Director of Fair Practices for the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Mikel takes immense pride in her local community. In this pioneering position, she is dedicated to creating a diversified and inclusive workplace, diligently working to eliminate unlawful discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.
3. Dr. Hollie MinceySource:R1
Dr. Hollie Mincey is our 2024 Inspire Her Educator Award Recipient.
Dr. Hollie Hood Mincey was born in Chester, Pa, the youngest of six children. I have had a great passion and been involved with music and teaching from a very young age. I knew I wanted to be singer after hearing my Mother sing a song to me. Her voice was beautiful and melodious.
Music and the sound of it did something to my very spirit. I started taking private vocal, theory, saxophone, and piano at Settlement School of Music, in Philadelphia, PA , at the age of 8
I Studied at Lincoln University, received a B.S. degree in performance and music education, Morgan State University, received a M.A. degree in music performance, and finally I received a Doctor of Urban Educational Leadership degree from Morgan State University. I have now been teaching for over 38 years and 8 of those years as a school principal.
This year will be my 20th year in Baltimore City Public School System and 20 year as the founder and director of the Singing Sensations Youth Choir, Inc. As an educator, I feel like it is my responsibility to transfer my love of music to young people. I wholeheartedly believe that music is a means to opening areas in the brain that help children to understand different concepts in creative ways.
My desire to continue to create platforms for the children of Baltimore Metropolitan Area to showcase their gifts and talents in the Arts with the world. And to also give them an opportunity understand how music is connected and integrated to all academic subject areas. I believe that music is medicine for the soul. Music Is a universal language even virtually. Music is Love in any language So, let’s Sing it! Dr. Mincey has developed other fine arts opportunities for youth such as Miracles Camp of Performing Arts- 2007-presnt Sensational Sounds for youth 4 to 2nd grade (2016). Finally, Sensational Sisters Mentor.
4. LeGretta GoodwinSource:R1
Le Gretta Goodwin was appointed the 43rd Postmaster of Baltimore, MD with honorable mention that she is the first African American Female Baltimore Postmaster. She is responsible for over 1,804 employees and 43 delivery and retail/finance units. She oversees operations to ensure quality customer service is provided to over 568,206 city and rural delivery addresses and 28,096 post office and caller service boxes within the City of Baltimore.
Mrs. Goodwin has 28 years in the Postal Service with experience in operations and customer service. In addition to her current executive appointment, she has also held the position of PCES Postmaster of Charlotte, NC (First African American Female) and Postmaster of Las Cruces, NM (First African American).
She has also served in a detailed capacity as Postmaster, Denton, TX, Manager, Post Office Operations, Capital District, PCES Plant Manager, Atlanta P&DC and Manager, Delivery Program Support, Capital Metro Area. She has also served in a detailed capacity as District Manager in the South Jersey District, Maryland District and the Kentucky- West Virginia District.
Mrs. Goodwin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from New Mexico State University. She is a graduate of the Associate Supervisor Program (ASP), Advanced Leadership Program (ALP), Manager Distribution Operations Program, Manager Post Office Operations Program, Executive Foundations (EF) and Executive Leadership Program (ELP). She is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt trained.
LeGretta Goodwin is our 2024 K-Swift TrailBlazer Award Recipient.
She is a member of National Council of Negro Women, Inc Greater Baltimore Section. She is a member of the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce, Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Baltimore Black Chamber of Commerce. She is a member First Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church.
She is the proud mother of five (5) children and nine (9) grandchildren, all of whom she is totally devoted.