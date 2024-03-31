Congratulations! Here Are Your 2024 Inspire Her Award Honorees

She serves as the first-ever Director of Fair Practices for the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Mikel takes immense pride in her local community. In this pioneering position, she is dedicated to creating a diversified and inclusive workplace, diligently working to eliminate unlawful discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

3. Dr. Hollie Mincey

Source:R1

Dr. Hollie Mincey is our 2024 Inspire Her Educator Award Recipient.

Dr. Hollie Hood Mincey was born in Chester, Pa, the youngest of six children. I have had a great passion and been involved with music and teaching from a very young age. I knew I wanted to be singer after hearing my Mother sing a song to me. Her voice was beautiful and melodious.

Music and the sound of it did something to my very spirit. I started taking private vocal, theory, saxophone, and piano at Settlement School of Music, in Philadelphia, PA , at the age of 8

I Studied at Lincoln University, received a B.S. degree in performance and music education, Morgan State University, received a M.A. degree in music performance, and finally I received a Doctor of Urban Educational Leadership degree from Morgan State University. I have now been teaching for over 38 years and 8 of those years as a school principal.

This year will be my 20th year in Baltimore City Public School System and 20 year as the founder and director of the Singing Sensations Youth Choir, Inc. As an educator, I feel like it is my responsibility to transfer my love of music to young people. I wholeheartedly believe that music is a means to opening areas in the brain that help children to understand different concepts in creative ways.

My desire to continue to create platforms for the children of Baltimore Metropolitan Area to showcase their gifts and talents in the Arts with the world. And to also give them an opportunity understand how music is connected and integrated to all academic subject areas. I believe that music is medicine for the soul. Music Is a universal language even virtually. Music is Love in any language So, let’s Sing it! Dr. Mincey has developed other fine arts opportunities for youth such as Miracles Camp of Performing Arts- 2007-presnt Sensational Sounds for youth 4 to 2nd grade (2016). Finally, Sensational Sisters Mentor.