The theatrical release of Creed 3 is just a few days away, and our very own Erica Campbell got a chance to talk with stars Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson and lead actor/director Michael B. Jordan about their individual experiences in playing prominent roles throughout this big-screen display of Black excellence.





RELATED: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors & More Attend The Los Angeles Premiere For ‘Creed III’

For those who need a quick (spoiler-free!) breakdown of what you expect to see in Creed 3, take a look below at this synopsis provided by Variety:

“The trailer teases how Adonis has since made peace with living up to the legacy of his late father, Apollo Creed. But as he embraces his independent career as Adonis, his past sneaks up on him yet again when Anderson (Majors) returns after an 18-year prison sentence. One night as kids, Adonis and Anderson are stopped by cops, and subsequently Anderson is put in prison for nearly two decades. As a former boxer, Anderson returns to avenge the life he believes he was robbed of, even if that means facing Adonis in the ring in a massive event at Dodger Stadium.”

The hard work and dedication that Thompson, Majors and Jordan each put into their respective roles, in addition to the decorated full cast of Creed 3 in general, shows up in full definition as you watch the film. Now, you can hear them tell it from their own perspectives by way of their exclusive chats with Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Keep scrolling to watch Erica’s interviews with Creed 3 stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan, in addition to a few candid photos thrown in for good measure. You can see the film for yourselves starting this Friday (March 3) in a theater near you:

Erica Campbell Interviews The Stars Of ‘Creed III’ was originally published on getuperica.com