Erica Campbell’s ‘I Love You’ Album Release Party + Concert

Published on September 27, 2023

With a whole lot of love, Erica Campbell made her way to Atlanta for the release party and concert of her brand new album ‘I love You’.

From Grammy-award winning group Mary Mary (with her biological sister Tina Campbell) to a thriving solo career, Erica Campbell has never disappointed when it comes to records! Fans and Get Up Mornings listeners lined up around the block for the “concert and conversations” event.

Special thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Jamal H. Bryant, Dr. Karri Turner, and the Atlanta Get Up Church!

Erica Campbell’s ‘I Love You’ Album Release Party + Concert  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Get Up Mornings Erica Campbell Atlanta Album Release Concert Launch

Get Up Mornings Erica Campbell Atlanta Album Release Concert Launch Source:other

Audience taking #EricaCampbelNB (New Birth) selfies

2. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Co-host Griff turning up with the crowd 

3. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

VIP Room excited to see Erica for her surprise meet & greet

 

4. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Comedian Alton Walker, Griff, and the New Birth Choir

5. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Erica Campbell, Griff, Cheryl Jackson, and Darlene McCoy

6. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Get Up Erica Campbell and Meet & Greet Guests 

7. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

VIP Room Guests 

8. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Get Up Erica listeners during praise and worship 

9. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

The line was out the door for the album release concert listeners! 

10. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Erica Campbell performing her new ‘I Love You’ album 

11. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Celebrating ‘Reinvigorate Women’s Week’ at New Birth Church 

12. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Get Up Erica Campbell and Meet & Greet Guests 

13. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Get Up Erica Campbell and Meet & Greet Guests 

14. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

VIP Room Checking In!

15. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church

Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary Church Source:other

Youth during praise and worship

