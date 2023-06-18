Local

Everything That Happened At Baltimore AFRAM 2023!

Published on June 18, 2023

AFRAM 2023 Stage

Source: @airiel_sharice / R1 Digital


A time was had this Juneteenth weekend at Druid Hill Park.

AFRAM returned and it was an amazing weekend celebrating our blackness, culture, club music, and the anniversary of hip-hop.

From amazing food to exciting music and live performances, everyone who came out this weekend can say it was an amazing time!

Check out everything you may have missed this weekend below:

1. Did You Stop By Our Money Machine?

2. Your Fav Radio Stations!

3. Amazing Vibes & Sunshine At AFRAM!

4. Celebrating The Inaugural Club Music Day At Baltimore AFRAM!

5. AFRAM DAY ONE

6. Tim Bowman Jr @ AFRAM!

7. The AM Clique With Eric Bellinger!

8. Did You Catch DJ QuickSilva On Day One?

9. Tamar Braxton Hit The Stage at Baltimore AFRAM!

