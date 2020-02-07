CLOSE
Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. was founded at Howard University on January 9, 1914 by three students: A. Langston Taylor, Charles I. Brown, Leonard F. Morse. The fraternity also help found their sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. When they created the organization, they wanted to be a Greek letter fraternity that would truly exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service. 

Motto: “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity”

Colors: Royal Blue and Pure White

Symbol: Dove

1. Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice

2. Al Roker

Al Roker

3. Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard

4. Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood

5. Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte

6. Rep. John Lewis

Rep. John Lewis

7. Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith
