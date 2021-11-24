9 Festive Hairstyles To Rock For The Holidays

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As we all prepare to celebrate holiday festivities with our loved ones, taking the time to polish our look is of the utmost importance and festive hairstyles top the list. After all, we take pride in serving up a lewk, even if the celebrations are confined to our homes.
Even though living through the pandemic has caused many of us to play with the idea of keeping things simple or going all out, you can never go wrong with the latter. When you look good, you feel good, and your holiday ensemble shouldn’t do all of the talking.
Whether you’re working with natural manes, relaxed strands, and everything in between, your hairstyle can easily set the overall tone for your look. And with the holiday season upon us, it’s only right that you keep a few hairstyles in your arsenal to elevate your beauty game.
So, if you’re ready to level up on the hairstyle front, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled eight lewks, ranging from bejeweled ponytails to sleek pretzel knots, that’ll surely tip the scale in your favor. Get comfortable and browse to find your hairstyle match. Happy Holidays!
1. Bubble PonytailSource:Instagram
Nothing says simple with a touch of glam like a bubble ponytail with ribbons. This masterpiece crafted by Lacy Redway allows you to add a fun element to your look with a side of sass.
2. Sleek StrandsSource:Instagram
Sleek strands with a bold lip can never steer you wrong! Created by Jennifer Yepez, this look make sit oh-so-easy to showcase a stunning beauty beat and pairs well with pretty much any holiday ensemble you choose.
3. A Top KnotSource:Instagram
When Ursie is on the hair, you know you always have a winner. This pretzel knot style sculpted by Ursula Stephen is the epitome of timeless elegance. Prepare to serve major face!
4. Bantu KnotsSource:Instagram
Who says protective styles aren’t festive? This classic ‘do is a great way to flaunt your texture while also stepping outside of the box for the holiday season. Take it a step further by adding gold clips into the mix for a touch of luxury.
5. Braided PonytailSource:Instagram
‘Tis the season for braided ponytail slays. The look bridges the gap between two classic styles in a polished fashion. You’ll be able to accentuate your neckline while also putting a chunky necklace on full display.
6. Playful CurlsSource:Instagram
You can never get tired of a curly ‘do, especially because the right curling cream and gel pairing can add definition, body, and volume in an instant. Celebrity hairstylist Renda Attia understood the assignment!
7. Slicked Back Puff PonytailSource:Instagram
The holidays are a great time to make a bold statement and this slicked back puff ponytail checks all of the boxes. Not only can this look go from day to night with ease, it shapes your face and adds personality to your overall look.
8. Curly UpdoSource:Instagram
A playful updo with face-framing tendrils are always a show-stopper. This look works for folks that like to flaunt a bit of length while keeping most strands stylishly tucked away.
9. A Pearl-Embellished Low PonytailSource:Instagram
Grab your pearls! This hairstyle is proof that a tinge of sparkle can go a long way in bringing any classic hairstyle to life during the holiday season. Whether you’re keeping it simple like Mrs. Alicia Keys with a low ponytail or opting for a braided ‘do, embellishments are the perfect way to welcome some glam.