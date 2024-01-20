Listen Live
Flock Together! Ravens Headed To The AFC Championship After Victory Over Texans

Published on January 20, 2024

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

How bout those Ravens?! 😈

After dominating the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens are headed to the AFC championship game to face either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the first time in franchise history, the game will hosted at M&T Bank Stadium!

The presumptive league MVP, Lamar Jackson, rushed for two touchdowns and led the Ravens to their 34-10 victory.

The Ravens dominated the second half with three straight touchdown drives leaving the Texans scoreless in the third and fourth quarter.

Of course, the flock is too pumped as Super Bowl dreams are very close and near.

Keep scrolling for flock reactions!

